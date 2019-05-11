Nov. 24, 1937 - May 7, 2019

Shirley L Wasek age 81, passed away on May 7, 2019 in St. George, Utah. She was born November 24, 1937 in Trace Branch, Kentucky to Floyd Hale and Juanita King. Shirley married Arthur T. Wasek in Anchorage Alaska on July 18, 1990.

Shirley was raised for the better part of her life in Salt Lake City Utah. She and her husband were members of St Thomas More Catholic Church, Sandy, Utah. Shirley worked for many years in upper management for Verizon, retiring in the year 2000. She was loved and respected by all that worked with her, and many of her coworkers have remained close friends throughout her life. She was the glue that bonded a family of many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends that she adopted into her family. She will be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure and honor of knowing her and having her in their lives.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Hale, mother, Juanita King and twin daughters Debbie and Denise Allred. Survived by her loving husband Arthur Wasek. Children: Dane Allred (Debbie), Becky Rathke, David Wasek (Danise), Cindy Wasek, Ryan Wasek (Nathalie). Siblings: George Hale (Dixie), Bill Hale (Sharon). Grandchildren: Aleesa Bruun, Tia Allred, Katrina Thomsen, Kelsey Rathke, Katelin Rathke, Maddie Butters, Sammie Butters, Robbie Butters, Jack Butters, McKenzie Wasek, Adrie Wasek, Paige Wasek, and 7 great grandchildren. Similarly adopted daughters: Dawn McClellan and Dawn Brady. Special friends and partners in life: Jerry and Patti Jennings.

Our special thank you and gratitude to all the doctors nurses and aids at the St George Dixie Regional Medical Center, and Alpha Home Health and Hospice Care (Lisa, Troy, Katelynn).

A celebration of life will be conducted at a future date, (date, place and time to be announced).

All that would like to attend will be welcomed with open arms.

