Shirley Ferguson Matthews
1932 ~ 2019
Shirley Matthews passed away at home on September 15, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah in August, 1932 to David Ferguson and Louisa Millward.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Matthews. She is survived by her children, Adrienne Noakes, Lindsey O'Brien, Kyle Matthews, 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
A visitation will take place on Friday, September 20 from 5 to 7 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy., South Jordan, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 21 at 1:00 pm at the Shields Lane Chapel located at 1409 W. Shields Lane, South Jordan, Utah. Just prior to the services, a visitation will be held a the church from 12 noon to 12:45 pm.
