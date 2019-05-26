Shirley May Johnson

1946 ~ 2019

Shirley May Johnson, "a gem, a wonderful lady and one of the greatest Cougar faithful of all", passed away on May 21, 2019 in Orem, Utah. She was born on January 24, 1946 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ruby Horne and Alma Sherril "Dub" Johnson. Shirley grew up on "B" Street in the Salt Lake Avenues and enjoyed an idyllic childhood. Her family home was the gathering place for relatives and friends to enjoy laughter, card games, music, food and love. Shirley attended Lowell Elementary, Horace Mann Junior High and graduated from West High in 1964. She earned her bachelor's degree in English and education from BYU in 1969. From 1972 to 2013 Shirley was employed by BYU. She started working as a secretary for the educational psychology department chair. Then she served for 21 years as the secretary to the late LaVell Edwards. Shirley worked in the football office through 26 of BYU's bowl games. She was a part of the support staff when the Cougars won the 1984 National Championship and 17 Western Athletic and Mountain West conference titles. When players come to pick up their monthly scholarship check, Shirley made sure they had proper haircuts and were clean-shaven, even following up if a player missed a class. The players and coaches were her family. Her relationship with BYU's players continued after their Cougar playing days. She corresponded with, cared about and was a "mother" to BYU players after their time in Provo. Following her retirement at BYU, she took a part time position as Alumni Coordinator for the football program.

Shirley was the 2010 recipient of the Foundation of Excellence Award which recognizes individuals whose efforts and contributions have laid the foundation for BYU's athletic success. She was honored as the "Y Lighter" for the 2017 BYU-San Jose State football game. Shirley was an accomplished pianist and poet. She loved BYU sports, music, literature, Shakespeare, book clubs and the theater. Her quick wit was ever present in her poetry and conversations. She knew everything about the Beatles and spent $350 to see Paul McCartney live in Las Vegas. Shirley never left home without her signature clip on earrings and tube of lipstick. Always faithful in the gospel of Jesus Christ, Shirley served in several ward and stake Relief Society presidencies, but her favorite calling was Relief Society Teacher. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Boyd. The family extends their sincere appreciation to the administration and staff of Summerfield Retirement of Orem for their loving care of Shirley. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East, Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) in Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held from 12:30 - 1:45 prior to services. Interment to follow at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News from May 26 to May 27, 2019