Shirley Catherine Woodmansee Nielsen
1935 ~ 2019
Shirley passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 3, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Benjamin Woodmansee and Annie Eugster.
A viewing will be Friday, April 5, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Memorial Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray and again one hour prior to the services. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 am at the Second Ward, 704 South 500 East, Salt Lake City. For additional information visit www.memorialutah.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 4, 2019