Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Centerville 7th Ward
270 North 300 East
Centerville, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Shirley Pawlowski


1936 - 2020
Shirley Pawlowski Obituary
Our sweet, loving, mom passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Centerville 7th Ward, 270 North 300 East, Centerville, Utah, where a viewing will also be held from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the services. Interment will be at Centerville Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020
