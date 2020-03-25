|
Oct. 21, 1935 ~ Mar. 21, 2020
Shirley S. Tuttle passed away on March 21, 2020 at her home in Hurricane, Utah. She was born on October 21, 1935 in Clearfield, Utah, to parents LeRoy Scoffield and T. LaVon Stuart. She graduated from Davis High School in 1953 and from Weber State College on June 6, 1970 where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Sociology.
She married Merrill Thoral Tuttle in the Salt Lake City Temple October 8, 1953.
Shirley taught school for 25 years.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a two year mission with her husband, Merrill in Singapore. She was a fulltime temple ordinance worker for several years.
Shirley enjoyed quilting, candy making, knitting, and spending time at their mountain cabin with her family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Merrill Thoral Tuttle; children, Karen (Dick) Blackham, Roy (Donna K) Tuttle and Brent Tuttle; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Norma Jean Fessler, Joan Perry, and Larry (Sherma) Stuart. She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Dick Blackham, Jr.
Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 25, 2020