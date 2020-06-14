Shirley Sharp
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Sharp
April 14,1934 ~ June 10, 2020
Shirley was born in Providence Rhode Island to Jerome and Doris Higinbotham. She married Alexander Sharp November 5, 1960. She is preceded in death by her husband and son Kyle. She is survived by daughters Wendy (Pam) and Tracy. Additional family Russ (Kim), Barrett, Bryce, Levi, Hunter, Syd, Carly (Jason), Bob (Ellen).
To protect the health of those she loves, no services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society or Make A Wish Foundation.
www.goffmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved