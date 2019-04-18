Shirley Carol Levorsen Stayner

1923 ~ 2019

Shirley Carol Levorsen Stayner, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, returned home to her Heavenly Father Sunday, April 14, 2019, from complications of pneumonia. She will be sorely missed!

Born on Mother's Day, May 13, 1923, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Flint Gershom Handy Levorsen and Emma Elizabeth Williams. At the end of 1942 she met her eternal companion, Robert Stewart Stayner, and married him on November 20, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Marriage solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple January 18, 1956.

Always a hard worker, she held various jobs from the time she was 18 and managed Glade's Hallmark store in Sugarhouse for many years. She enjoyed many hobbies including reading, sewing, quilting, crocheting, music and painting. Her fun side liked puzzles, games and quizzes, one of which is included at the end of this obituary at her request.

Shirley was devoted to her Heavenly Father and her Savior, Jesus Christ, and held multiple callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including Relief Society Pres., Primary Pres., chorister, many teaching positions and served as a temple worker in the Salt Lake Temple. She was a great example of service and Christ-like love. She enjoyed doing family history indexing until the time of her death. It is appropriate that her mortal remains be laid to rest the day before Easter, when we celebrate the gift of resurrection being bestowed upon us all.

She nobly coped with a great trial when she was suddenly widowed in 1983 and continued to support herself and enjoy life. In October, 1989, she began a mission in the Kentucky, Louisville Mission and loved that experience. After returning home she continued working until 1995 when she finally retired at the age of 73.

Her loving devotion to her family and theirs to her brought her much joy. A precious family memory is of "Conference Sunday" dinners held each Sunday after General Conference in spring and fall. They were renowned for delicious food and fun for the grandkids. We are grateful for her noble life and her wonderful example of love and fortitude.

She is survived by her 6 children, Claudia (Tom) Sorensen, Rob (Naida) Stayner, Connie (Steve) Davis, Jeanette (Warren) Hatch, Dave (Eileen) Stayner, Rick (Ronda) Stayner, and sisters, Joy Meiners and Cindy Christensen, 20 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband; siblings, Cleo Levorsen, Glen Flint Levorsen, Gerald Levorsen, and Wanda Livingston; granddaughter, Beth Knighton, and gr-grandson, Jayson Richard Carlson.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a viewing at 9:30 AM at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary (3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT).To leave condolences, please visit www.memorialutah.com.

Her final puzzle: YYUR YY2B ICUR YY 4 ME.

