January 1930-June 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Shirley Tanner Myers passed away June 7th from natural causes. She was born January 13, 1930 in Rexburg, ID to George and Mildred Tanner. She received a B.S. from University of Idaho, an M.S. from Columbia University, and completed her Ph.D. coursework at the University of Utah. Married Zeth Clark Myers in New York City March 20th, 1953, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. She taught Food and Nutrition at the University of Utah for many years.
Survived by children Shauna (Lauren) Kimball, Mark (Annette), Brian (Carolyn), Kelly (Kathryn); daughter-in-law Mary Ann Myers; brother Stan Tanner; 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, sister Jewell, eternal companion Zeth, and son Terry.
She was and will forever be our Mom. Viewing June 14th from 6:30 to 8:00 pm, Winder 7th Ward, 4350 S. 1100 E. Salt Lake City. Graveside service at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery June 15th at 11:00 am (viewing at 10:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary chapel). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Perpetual Education Fund. Full obituary: dignitymemorial.com
Published in Deseret News from June 9 to June 12, 2019