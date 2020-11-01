Sidney Ralph Busby
1926 ~ 2020
Sandy, Utah-Our loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, Sidney Ralph Busby, age 94 years, peacefully passed away October 30, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. He was born September 19, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Sidney Hooper Busby and Eleanore Suzanna Keep. He will be greatly missed! In honor of Sidney's memory a graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 2:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah with a viewing from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. To view the complete obituary visit www.dignitymemorial.com