Siegfried Klunker
1928 - 2020
Siegfried Arno Paul Klunker
1928 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Siegfried Arno Paul Klunker, age 92, passed away September 9, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born July 10, 1928 to Arno and Doris Klunker. He married Eva Inge Lehnitzk on August 23, 1952 in Hamburg, Germany. They were sealed in the Swiss LDS Temple in 1958. Together, they served an LDS mission in the Frankfurt/Oder Mission.
They had 5 children, 17 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren. He loved his family, he loved his Savior, he loved the Temple, and loved serving all he came in contact with - his smile welcomed all. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. Condolences may be left for the family at www.memorialutah.com.

Published in Deseret News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
West Jordan, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
