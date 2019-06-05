Services Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary 372 East First South Salt Lake City , UT 84111 (801) 363-6641 Visitation 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary 372 East First South Salt Lake City , UT 84111 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary 372 East First South Salt Lake City , UT 84111 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Siv Gillmor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Siv Anna Hillevi Johnsson Gillmor

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers January 3, 1932 ~ May 31, 2019

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, aunt and dear friend, passed away May 31, 2019 in Holladay, Utah. She was born January 3, 1932 in Göteborg, Sweden to Sölve Martin Daniel and Anna Elizabeth Svensson Johnsson.

Siv had a traditional Swedish upbringing in a loving home where cooking, sewing, fishing, sailing, skiing, music, and dancing were regular activities. After finishing school, she was called to join the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served her LDS mission in Sweden in 1954 on a single speed pedal bike, traveling over 1200 miles on mostly unpaved roads. She married Rick Eriksson on September 7, 1955, the same year she immigrated to America. Together they had 3 beautiful boys: Joe, Lars, and Rob, and moved to Provo, Utah. They later divorced, but continued to co-parent amicably. She then met the love of her life, Edward L. "Bud" Gillmor. They were married on August 13, 1965 in Evanston, Wyoming. Together they had Charles, Jennifer and Becky. She embraced her husband's ranching lifestyle and did everything she could to support him in running his ranch. She provided countless meals to hungry ranch hands, friends and family during shearing, branding, docking, round-ups, shipping, fencing, haying, irrigating and the many other jobs associated with running a century-old farm and ranch. She was known for her cinnamon rolls, Swedish pancakes and meatballs, and a variety of tasty casseroles and sweets. She was perhaps best known for her smile and sunny disposition, however. Her greatest joy and treasure in her life was her family. Always attending sporting events, throwing birthday parties, and creating a wonderful, welcoming home during the holidays.

She poured her heart and strength into caring for her family and those she loved. She set the bar higher when her husband's illness required her to care for him. She remembered the small details of everyone else's lives; their favorite color, flower, or food. She had a gift of bringing out the best in everyone and always put others before herself.

In the spare time she had, she volunteered at the American Red Cross, at school events and the local library, and she was appointed advisor to the Tooele/Salt Lake County FSA Committee.

She enjoyed activities like knitting and crocheting, playing card games and laying jigsaw puzzles. She loved taking day trips to Bear Lake, Homestead and Wendover, and celebrating Swedish traditions with her Swedish friends. Though she took great pride in calling America her home, she made several trips back to Sweden to keep her family connections strong. She was deeply devoted to her family, friends, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Let it be known that Siv lived the Gospel that she loved. We weep in your absence and rejoice in your homecoming, Mom.

Siv is survived by her children: Joe (Vickie), Rob (Julie), Charles, Jennifer, and Becky. Grandchildren: Danielle (Chad), Sammie, Tori (Clint), Brianna, Hayley, Chase, C.J., Emalee, Morgan, Leah, and Oliver, and many great-grandchildren as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and loved ones in Sweden.

Preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Inga-May, George, Britha, Roland "Putte", son Lars and her husband Bud.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 8, 2019 at Neil O'Donnell & Sons Mortuary, 372 E. 100 S., Salt Lake City. A visitation will be 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. Friday June 7, 2019, also at the mortuary. Cemetery: Salt Lake City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Alzheimers Research Foundation or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

Our family would like to thank the entire staff at the Abbington of Holladay, Inspiration Hospice, the Morning Side branch of the S.L. Olympus Stake, and Valley View 1st Ward.

"Happy Trails to you, until we meet again."

