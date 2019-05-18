Sofia G. Kounalis

Nov 3, 1928 ~ May 15, 2019

Sofia G. Kounalis, passed away May 15, 2019. Born November 3, 1928 in Crete, Greece, the Daughter of George and Argyro Findikakis.

She married George A. Kounalis in 1947, and emigrated to Salt Lake City, Ut in 1954.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

She retired from Salt Lake County Motor Vehicle Division in 1995.

Her passion was to go to Wendover and Las Vegas and play the slot machines. She enjoyed life to its fullest cooking for her family and baking baklava and Greek cookies for family and friends.

She is survived by her son Anthony(Tony),Daughters Evangelia (Lilly Stireman),

Argie Barry, and Irene (Rita) Kounalis

Daughter-in-law Sandra Kounalis, son in law Martin Barry, 6 Grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Her sisters Rita Findikakis Fleming, Stella Drakakis, and brother Stratis Findikakis, preceded in death by her sister Eva Marinos. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Minos.

A viewing and Trisagion will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 am. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Cathedral, 279 South 300 West, Salt Lake City. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

Published in Deseret News from May 18 to May 19, 2019