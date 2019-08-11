Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Resources
More Obituaries for Sondra White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sondra S. (Sandy) White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sondra S. (Sandy) White Obituary
Sandy White passed of natural causes in the comfort of her home. Born in Brooklyn, she lived in New York for the first of her many lives.
Moving to Colorado in her 30s, she became a ski bum. She made her way to Utah where she raised her family, as she pursued her many passions: hiking, skiing, fashion, the Arts as a patron and volunteer for the Utah Opera Symphony Pioneer Theater Guild. She loved parties, young people, new ideas, and had a general zest for life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Duane White, and son, David White. She is survived by her loving daughter, Lisa White, her sister, Elissa Slanger, and much extended family and friends. A private service will take place this week.
Guestbook to post messages for Sandy's family and a full obituary are available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sondra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now