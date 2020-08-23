1922 ~ 2020Soni Orme Ekins, 97, died Aug. 18, 2020 in Salt Lake City. She was born in St. Anthony, Idaho Oct. 1, 1922 to Gilbert Charles and Elsa Harrigfeld Orme. Fiercely independent, she continued both to drive and live alone at home following the 2001 death of her beloved husband, Ross. They met at a dance in Pocatello, Idaho shortly before WWII and she married him in the Salt Lake Temple following her attendance at Idaho St., ("best student," "most involved in activities"), and her graduation (child development, psychology) from the U. of Iowa and Ross's return from service as a fighter pilot.In high school (class Valedictorian) and college, Soni danced. She was the lead dancer and soloist of a college production. She was skilled in many arts including pottery, knitting, needlepoint, crewel, tole painting, mosaic and writing. She played violin and harp.As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Soni shared her talents in many ways: acting in "reader's theatre" productions and writing, directing, judging plays and roadshows, incl. at annual auxiliary conferences; she appeared in Church films. She was a den mother for 9 years, reluctantly giving that up when called as her ward Relief Society Pres. She also taught and served in Primary, Relief Society and Young Women and assisted Ross in presiding over the Nashville, TN mission in 1981-84. During her retirement she attended the temple weekly and over her lifetime she did ordinance work in temples throughout the world.An avid reader, she belonged to two book clubs simultaneously and would read three books concurrently: spiritual, educational, recreational. As a 3rd grade and pre-school teacher, she taught two generations in many families. She served 15 years as a Beehive House hostess and 20 years as a Church History Museum docent.Soni loved cooking and enjoyed experimenting with cuisines; to meet new friends she would invite them to dinner. She knew all residents in her neighborhood, a feat facilitated by taking grapes from her arbor and homemade apricot jam to her neighbors.Soni is survived by three sons, Roger, David, James. Another son, Richard, passed away in April. She is survived by 14 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She regretted that due to COVID she was able only to say "goodbye" to few of her loved ones. Her faith in life on the other side of the veil remains strong and she looks forward to reuniting with loved ones. We take solace knowing she is with her beloved husband and son, free from earth life travails.A private family graveside ceremony was held last Friday at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. Here is a link to a video of her services: