Sonja Smith Egbert returned to her Heavenly Father on August 19, 2020. Sonja was born on December 17, 1937 in Malad, Idaho to her adoring parents, Stephen L. and Sigred Smith. Sonja fostered a lifelong love of music, beginning in her youth playing piano, organ, clarinet and bass clarinet, and singing in choirs. She learned to work hard from her parents, often watching her younger brother and working in her father's grocery store. Sonja served as Senior Class Secretary and graduated from Malad High School. She went on to attend college at Utah State University joining the Kappa Delta Sorority for one year before moving to Salt Lake City for work. While living in Salt Lake City, Sonja met her husband and eternal companion Weldon M. Egbert of Preston, Idaho. They were married June 19, 1959 in the Logan, Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Weldon and Sonja bought their first and forever home in Bountiful, Utah where they welcomed four children.

Sonja was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served faithfully in many callings, her favorite being serving the members of the Heritage Place Assisted Living branch in their stake while her husband served in the branch presidency.

Her posterity brought her great joy. Sonja delighted in being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Sonja is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Weldon M. Egbert, her children Tara (Alan) Farnes, Sandra (Kelly) Pace, Michael (Aimee) Egbert, and Jeffrey (Maria) Egbert, brother Stephen (Bonnie) Smith, 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sonja was preceded in death by her parents, sister Beverly Francis and brother-in-law Robert Francis.

Near the close of her earthly life, Sonja spoke of her family saying, "I love them all more than life itself."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store