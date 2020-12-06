Sonya Regina Hennig
Aug. 11, 1963 - Nov. 30, 2020
Our loving daughter and sister Sonya died November 30, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on August 11, 1963 in Salt Lake City to Manfred and Rose Hennig. She was the second oldest of four daughters. The family moved from Sandy to Murray before Sonya started the third grade. In 1981, she graduated from Murray High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in psychology from Westminster College in 1985. She worked for a few years before becoming disabled.
Sonya was a loving and caring person who easily made friends. She had a special place in her heart for those who were often overlooked by her peers. Growing up she always had a wonderful imagination, a sense of adventure, a gift for story telling, and she was naturally born artist. Spending time with her family, going for drives in the mountains, shopping, and fishing were just a few of her favorite things to do. Anyone who knew Sonya knew that "pop" and pizza were her go to comforts.
She was preceded in death by her mom Rose Hennig. She is survived by her dad Manfred Hennig and her sisters, Simone, Evelyn, and Nancy Hennig.
The family would like to thank her second family, the staff and residents of Willowood Care Center for the love and compassion they have shown her over the years.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah and on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 am. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 am the Murray City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in the late summer of 2021. Information will come at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
