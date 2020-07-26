Spence and Jill Clark
1937 - 2020 and 1944 - 2020
Our beloved parents and grandparents, Spence and Jill Clark, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Jill passed away on July 8, 2020, and Spence joined her on July 21, 2020. They were inseparable in life and are together again.
Jill was born June 23, 1944, in Salt Lake City, UT and attended West High School. Jill was the epitome of meekness and humility but very powerful and unwavering in her faith. She always studied the scriptures and strived to be a better person. She knew her Savior and testified of Him. She believed in the power of prayer and fasting. She had unconditional love and never spoke ill of anyone. Jill was always thinking of and serving others. Spence and Jill taught their children to love by loving and to serve by serving. Their faith, testimonies, and generosity have touched many lives.
Jill met the love of her life, Spence Clark, at the age of 19 while working in a grocery store. They were married on April 6, 1964, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. They were together for 56 incredible years. They raised their children in Mt. Olympus Cove. It was here that they made many beloved lifelong friends. After leaving the cove, they continued to make great new friends while living in Sandy and Lehi. They have a love that many noticed and admired. Jill had a wonderful life with a wonderful man and her family was always her greatest joy. After her children were grown, she loved working alongside her husband in real estate.
Spence was born April 22, 1937, in Salt Lake City, UT and attended East High School. He always believed in having a positive mental attitude and was the eternal optimist. His philosophy of life can be summed up by this quote: "Anything the mind of man can conceive and believe, he can achieve."
Spence graduated with honors from the University of Utah on football and ROTC scholarships and was a member of Cactus Jack Curtice's '55 - '58 Championship football teams. Football, especially U of U football, remained a lifelong passion. Spence served as an officer in the Marines in Okinawa, Japan and Washington, DC. He began his business career selling insurance before founding Clark Financial Corporation and shifting his focus to real estate investing. Spence and Jill spent the last 30 years working together in real estate as the Clark Team.
They are survived by children Steve (Raydene), Scott (Steff), Amber (Kimball) Shill, Jason (Carolyn), Matt (Wendy), Ben (Stephanie), foster daughter Nancy Fong, 22 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Jill is also survived by her siblings Kent (Linda) Ferree, Timber (Steve) Nunn and Kelly (Cozi) Ferree. Spence is survived by his sister, Linda Bock and brother-in-law Hap Green. They are preceded in death by both sets of parents: Sherman O. Clark, Louise "LuLu" Spence Clark, Glenn and Violet Ferree and sister, Ann Clark Green.
Viewing will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens,1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) in Sandy. A family funeral service will be held at the Neff's Canyon Ward, 4176 Adonis Dr. SLC, UT on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 12:00 pm. Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Official Navajo Nation Covid-19 Relief Fund at https://www.nndoh.org/donate.html
or Hopi COVID-19 Relief Aid - Hopi Tribe at The Hopi Tribe Office of the Hopi Tribal Treasurer, P.O. Box 123, Kykotsmovi, AZ 86039.