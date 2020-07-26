Spence Clark
1937 - 2020
Spence Clark passed away on July 21, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident two weeks earlier. Jill Clark, his wife of 56 years and constant companion, passed away from her injuries from the accident on July 8, 2020.
Spence believed in having a positive mental attitude and was the eternal optimist. His philosophy of life can be summed up by this Napoleon Hill quote: "Anything the mind of man can believe, the human mind can achieve."
Spence was born April 22, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Sherman O. Clark and Louise "Lulu" Spence. Spence attended East High School. Spence graduated with honors from the University of Utah on football and ROTC scholarships. He served as a student body officer and was a member of Cactus Jack Curtice's '55 - '58 Championship football teams. Football remained a lifelong passion. Spence served as an officer in the Marines in Okinawa, Japan and Washington, DC. He began his business career selling insurance before founding Clark Financial Corporation and shifting his focus to real estate investing. Spence and Jill spent the last 30 years working together in real estate as the Clark Team.
He loved football and all the lessons the sport could teach young men. He started coaching Skyline football in 1968. He first coached his oldest son Steve who would ultimately play in two Super Bowls. Over the years, he would go on to coach all of his sons and have an impact on many young lives. He served for many years as the Skyline District and Ute Conference little league football president. He especially loved University of Utah football and his favorite color was red. Spence was a philanthropist and donated generously to the U of U.
Spence loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and was very proud to be a great, great grandson of Brigham Young. His pioneer heritage was very important to him. He served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and especially loved being the ward mission leader, a calling he held many times. Spence always taught that true joy and happiness comes from living the Gospel, loving the Lord, and loving family! Spence was first married to Jean Gough in 1958. They had two sons, Steve and Scott, who brought him great joy. Soon after his marriage with Jean ended, Spence met the love of his life, Jill Ferree. They were married on April 6, 1964 in Cheyenne, Wyoming and celebrated 56 amazing years together and had four children.
Spence is survived by his children, Steve (Raydene), Scott (Steff), Amber (Kimball), Jason (Carolyn), Matt (Wendy), Ben (Stephanie), foster daughter Nancy Fong, 22 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Linda Bock. He is reunited with Jill, his sister Ann Green, mother Louise "Lulu" Spence Clark, and his grandmother Naomi "Nana" Young Dowden. We know he is now in the care of our loving Savior.
Viewing will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, (10600 South) in Sandy. A family funeral service will be held at the Neff's Canyon Ward, 4176 Adonis Dr. SLC, UT on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Official Navajo Nation Covid-19 Relief Fund at https://www.nndoh.org/donate.html
or Hopi COVID-19 Relief Aid - Hopi Tribe at The Hopi Tribe Office of the Hopi Tribal Treasurer, P.O. Box 123, Kykotsmovi, AZ 86039