|
|
Spencer "Mike" Workman
1954 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Spencer M. Workman passed away at his home December 14, 2019, in Taylorsville, UT. He was born October 14, 1954 in Salt Lake City, UT.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. A funeral service and interment will follow at the same location. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019