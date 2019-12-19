Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Spencer M. Workman


1954 - 2019
Spencer M. Workman Obituary
Spencer "Mike" Workman
1954 - 2019
Taylorsville, UT-Spencer M. Workman passed away at his home December 14, 2019, in Taylorsville, UT. He was born October 14, 1954 in Salt Lake City, UT.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. A funeral service and interment will follow at the same location. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
