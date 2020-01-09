|
|
Spero James Bavelas
1951~2020
Centerville, UT-Spero J. Bavelas, born on May 31, 1951, has passed away on January 4th, 2020 due to illness. Spero was the son of James and Helen Bavelas. He is survived by his two children, Joshua Spero and James Gus, and by 5 grandchildren. He is remembered by his brother Andrew, his sister in law Joanne, his nieces and nephews Adam, Helena, and Anna, along with their own spouses and children.
Spero is fondly remembered by the community as one of Centerville's few surviving farmers, always happy to show anyone and everyone around the property and introduce them to the animals. He kept such interesting animals as a Buffalo, a Yak, cattle, and the many sheep and goats. Known for his prize winning goats, it was common for him to take young men and women of the 4H and teach them how to properly milk, feed, care, and show the animals. His goats regularly took prizes in the Davis, Salt Lake, Weber county fairs, as well as the State Fair. He will be remembered by all whose lives he touched.
The viewing for Spero will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, Saturday, January 11th at 9:00 am. Thank you for your support of the family at this time.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 9, 2020