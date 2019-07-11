Stacy Sosnowski

Taterpie

Stacy was born March 2, 1969 in SLC, Utah and passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2019.

A life not fully lived but lived her way. Stacy was feisty, vibrant, and fearless. As a Christian and a people person, she had an uncanny ability to make lifelong friends with anyone she met no matter where she was in the world. She loved to travel and over her brief life called 18 different states home having visited many more. She had an endless capacity to love and to forgive. Unable to have children of her own, she showered love on her beloved fur baby Raisin, any child within her reach and was exceptionally good at relating to teenagers, spoiling them with her love and affection. Stacy was an exceptional cook and baker making scrumptious yummies for all to enjoy. She loved the holiday seasons and all the family memories. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spirited conversations about politics. Our Taterpie was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

Stacy is survived by parents: Myrna (Gibson) Jones and Leon Jones, sister: Trina (Clay) Williams, brother Brock (Amy) Jones, her dog Raisin (Fur baby), eight nephews, four nieces, two great nephews and a great niece.

Preceded in death by father Jay Barrus, grandparents Margo and Ernie Gibson, grandparents Comet and Mary Barrus, grandmother Helen Barrus, cousins "Little" Danny, Mike and Leslie. As well as many loved extended family members.

Stacy's funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, SLC, UT. Her viewing will be Friday, July 12 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment will take place in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

In honor of Stacy's vibrant personality and zest for life, please feel free to wear colorful clothing.

