4/24/1933 ~ 9/12/2019
Our beloved hero, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed peacefully from this earth at 8:20 pm, September 12th, surrounded by family at his bedside, and welcomed to the warm embrace of loved ones waiting on the other side.
A viewing and reception will be held at the Eastdell LDS chapel at 9855 South 2300 East in Sandy, Utah, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM on Thursday, September 19th. The funeral service will be held at the same location at 12:30 PM on Friday, September 20th. Interment to follow at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, Bluffdale, Utah. For more information and online condolences join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 17, 2019