Stanford Stoddard Smith

1944-2019

Bountiful, UT-Stanford Stoddard Smith returned to our Heavenly Father on April 25, 2019, in Bountiful, Utah after a battle with glioblastoma. He was born December 13, 1944, in Los Angeles to Stanford Groesbeck Smith and Mary Ellen Stoddard. He married his sweetheart, Rebecca Allen, in the Salt Lake Temple on January 9, 1979.

Stan was a bright light to everyone he met. He loved and enjoyed life until the end. Even in the hospital, when asked how he was, he would respond, "I'm having the time of my life."

Stan was a man of many talents and interests. He was an adventurer, pilot, sailor, musician, songwriter, actor, author, religious scholar, teacher, and athlete. His summers were spent teaching lessons at the Smith Family Swim School. He played tennis three times a week and helped his brother Tom coach the Bountiful High tennis team. Stan followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and served an LDS mission to South Africa. Stan loved pickin' and grinnin' with his brothers in their life-long band, "The Smith Brother's Trio," and enjoyed entertaining all who would listen. He also cherished his years singing with his brothers in the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Stan was an accomplished attorney and participated in politics. He was the editor of the University of Utah law review. At the age of 25, he was the youngest man to ever serve in the Utah House of Representatives. But, his biggest accomplishments were at home. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather ("Skipper"), brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Stan is survived by his wife Rebecca; his six children - Lauren (Jason), Peter, Jeremy, Alexis (Iian), Allison (Ryan), and Jessica; his eight grandchildren - Elizabeth, Xander, Origin, Oceana, Story, Wren, Orion, and Oaken; his five siblings - Tom, Doug, Judi, Richard, and Paul; and his many nieces and nephews. Stan is predeceased by his parents and his youngest brother Eddy.

The viewing will be held Friday May 3rd from 6 to 8pm and the funeral will be held Saturday May 4th at 11am, at the Mueller Park Stake Center, 1800 E. Mueller Park Rd, Bountiful.

Stan's grave will be dedicated immediately after the funeral at the Lakeview Cemetery, 1640 Lakeview Dr, Bountiful.



Published in Deseret News from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2019