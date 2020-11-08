Stanley Adrian Fishler was born on May 2, 1926, the son of Alice Ethel Mabey and Philip L Fishler. He was funny, a hard-worker, a people-person, he never met a stranger, a tease to the end. He could express sarcasm with just a facial expression. He was proud of both his Jewish and Mormon pioneer heritage. He was very affectionate with our mom and us kids. Family - meant the world to him.
He was educated at Longfellow school, Bryant Junior High, and East High School. He attended college at the University of Utah and joined the Navy in 1944 at 17 as a corpsman. After World War II he returned to the University, earning a BA and a MA both in Anthropology. He did fieldwork with the Navajo (Dine) Nation.
As a member of the ready reserve, Stanley was called up as a corpsman in 1950 during the Korean War and met his future wife Darlene Dougherty. After they married, they moved to Boston, where Stanley attended Harvard working on a Ph.D. in anthropology. He was on the faculty at Clark University, Yale University, and Georgia State University teaching anthropology and sociology classes. After several years, he then became a planner of health services for the Georgia public health department and moved to Atlanta Georgia. He was a community planner and did fundraising with United Way for 33 years. He loved his work as a community problem solver.
Darlene and Stan had five beautiful children; they moved the family around due to his work living in 6 different states. They decided to settle down during retirement, but like most of his life, he was very busy. He built their retirement home, traveled with his wife and children to many places around the world, read hundreds of books, collected and refinished antiques, was a gardener, did family research, wrote letters to nieces and nephews and grandchildren, did the primary research for a book on Emigration Canyon, was the powerhouse along with Robert Race on the monument at Rotary Park at the mouth of Emigration Canyon and was a good friend and neighbor.
Stan was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Ward Missionary, Bishop, in several Bishoprics and Branch Presidencies as well as on Stake High Councils. He was also a faithful home teacher.
He is survived by his daughters- Valerie Fishler, Andrea Fishler White, and Stacy Fishler Buchanan (Robert). Grandchildren- Isaac Fishler, Adam Buchanan (Kristin), Taylor Bingham (Dillion), Matthew Fishler, Zachary Buchanan, Jacob Buchanan (Nichelle), and Lucas Buchanan (Ehlana). Great-grandchildren- Elija Fishler, Memphis Fishler, Adilynn Bingham, Scarlett Buchanan, Deacon Bingham, Felicity Buchanan, Jordyn Bingham, Aurora Buchanan, Skylar Bingham, Archer Buchanan, Robert Buchanan.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Darlene Dougherty Fishler; sons, Geoffrey G. Fishler and Kevin M. Fishler; son-in-love David White; grandchildren Andrew Buchanan and Melanie Stout; his parents and siblings.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, friends are invited to a visitation with the family held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10:30 to 11:30 am followed by a private funeral service at 12:00pm at the Emigration Canyon Ward building at 2795 East Crestview Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. The burial will be at 2 pm at the Bountiful City Cemetery. To view the private service via zoom please email: StanleyFishler@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to charitywater.org
or the Alzheimer's Association
.
A special thanks to Suzie, an angel hospice nurse at Intermountain Homecare and Hospice for taking good care of Dad.
A more detailed obituary and guestbook to post messages for the family is available at: HolbrookMortuary.com