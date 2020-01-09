|
|
Stanley B. Smith
1931 ~ 2020
Stanley Byron Smith, much beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020, in St. George, Utah. This friendly, gentle and humble man leaves an extraordinary legacy of devotion, faithful service and dedication to the Lord within the hearts of all who knew him well.
He was born May 20, 1931, in Salt Lake City to David W. and Dora Leona Croft Smith. His early years were spent at the family home in Murray, Utah, where he grew to love hiking, fishing, birdwatching and gardening, activities that became lifetime avocations. Some of his most cherished childhood memories were the friendships and activities with his local Boy Scout troop. His affinity for the Boy Scouts program continued into adulthood, where he served as Scoutmaster many years, eventually being honored with Scouting's prestigious Silver Beaver Award.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force, graduated with Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Utah, and earned a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California. He married his sweetheart Marjorie Whiteley on Sept. 3, 1952, in the Salt Lake City Temple, commencing a 68-year love story. They were blessed with three sons and four daughters, plus their doors were always open to extended family, foster children and friends who needed a place to stay and large doses of family love for a month or two.
Professionally, Stanley was professor and Dean of the College of Business for California Polytechnic University at both its campuses in Pomona and San Luis Obispo. While his residence may have been in California, his heart was never far from Utah, where he returned frequently with his wife and children to reconnect with family. Later in life, he was the co-owner (along with his son Kenneth) of the Yogurt Station, a popular hangout in the 1980s-1990s near the BYU campus in Provo, Utah.
Stanley was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he served in numerous leadership, teaching and youth mentoring callings. He and Marjorie were among the vanguard of six full-time missionary couples sent to Mongolia in 1992 to open that country for branches of the church. They returned to Mongolia in 2012 as honored guests during celebrations of the church's 20th anniversary there.
He is survived by his dear wife; children Byron and Rhonda Smith, Orem, Utah; Douglas Smith, Encinitas, Calif.; Forrest and Nancy Mottishaw, Springville, Utah; Kenneth Smith, San Diego, Calif.; Greg and Susan Dodge, Cedar Hills, Utah; Tom and Cindy Walton, Cedar Hills, Utah; Glenn and Barbara Pixton, South Port, N.C.; 32 grandchildren; and 49 (and counting) great-grandchildren. He viewed this posterity as his crown jewels; invariably when he spoke of them, his eyes filled with tears of love and gratitude.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. in the Cedar Hills 7th Ward Chapel, 9737 N. Chesterfield Drive (4600 W.), Cedar Hills, Utah. Family and friends may call at the chapel from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at the Centerville City Cemetery, 650 E. 400 S., Centerville, Utah. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 9, 2020