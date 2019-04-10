1933 ~ 2019

Stanley Eric Snow passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah from complications from an aneurysm in his back. He was 85. Stan was born in St. George, Utah on the Fourth of July, 1933 to Erastus Eric and Ruth Bleak Snow. Stan is survived by his lovely wife, Betty Allen Snow, and his five children; Allen, Sharon, Lori, Douglas, and Scott.

A viewing will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George, Utah and Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the Pine Valley historic chapel. Funeral services will be in the Pine Valley chapel at 11:30 Friday, April 12th with interment immediately following in the Pine Valley cemetery. For the extended obituary and to make comments see www.spilsburymortuary.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by mail or in person to the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Stan's name.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 10, 2019