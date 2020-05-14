|
|
1931 ~ 2020
Stanley Glen Snow, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 surrounded by his family in Price, Utah. He was born March 25, 1931 in Castle Dale, Utah to Glendon and Ida Wall Snow, the third child of five. He married his high school sweetheart Joan Curtis on September 6, 1950 in the Manti Temple.
In his youth he loved riding his horse, herding cattle, especially on the San Rafael Swell. He worked in the coal mines and then had a career with Utah Power & Light where he retired after 30 years as a maintenance supervisor. After starting at Utah Power & Light they moved to Spring Glen where they raised their five children. Stanley was an all-around handy man and his children said he could fix anything. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many stake and ward callings. He and Joan served four missions together and also many years in the Manti Temple. Stanley loved helping young men in his community. As a scoutmaster he helped many earn their Eagle Scout award. He was known for his sense of humor. He was a devoted husband and father.
He is survived by his children Beth (Leland) Gotfredson of Price, Becky (Preston) Wakefield of Taylorsville, Kerry (Suzanne) Snow of Breckenridge, TX, Curtis (Rita) Snow of West Jordan and Shauna (Jackson) McCourt of Spanish Fork; 21 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sister Kathryn Tartar; brother Mack (Kathleen) Snow; sisters-in-law Lorraine Snow and Shauna Curtis. Preceded in death by his wife; sisters Virginia Snow and Imo Gene (Lynn) Wright; brother Boyd Snow; great grandchildren Luke Lee Humpherys, Kinsley Jo Richins and Adelaide Hammond.
Special thanks to Diane, Brock and Bonnie of Symbii Home Health for their loving, compassionate care.
Due to COVID-19, a graveside service for immediate family only will be held Wednesday May 13, 2020 at the Orangeville Cemetery. Please join us for live-streaming of the service at 2 pm on Facebook on the Fausett Mortuary Facebook page. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories of Stanley Snow at www.fausettmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 14, 2020