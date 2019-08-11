|
Stanley Ross Wright
1935 ~ 2019
Stanley Ross Wright (84), devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 in West Jordan, Utah. In life, and at his passing, he was surrounded by family and loved ones.
"Stan the Man" was born February 7, 1935 in Sandy, Utah to Herbert Emil Wright and Frances Minerva Curtis Wright and was the baby of 8 children. Stan attended school in Sandy and was proud to be a Jordan Beetdigger where he excelled as a Judge in the Student Court and a pitcher on the baseball field. Stan was drafted into the army during the Korean War where he was selected as a company clerk. Stan married Eddis Kay Williams of Malad, Idaho on August 16, 1963. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on August 16, 1986. Stan and Eddis are the parents of four children. Stan earned a Bachelor's degree from Utah State University and a Master's Degree from Brigham Young University. This paved the way for Stan to be a very successful teacher at Hillcrest Junior High School for 33 years until he retired. Stan and Eddis were active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved their opportunity to serve as Senior Missionaries in the Salt Lake City South Mission. Stan was passionate about music and sports but his greatest legacy is his family in which he took great pride. He was always so grateful for "the family ties that bind."
Stan is survived by his sweetheart and eternal companion of 56 years, Eddis; and their four children: DuMayne Wright, Wes (Laura) Wright, Randy (Kim) Wright, Cindy (Darren) Parker; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Frances Wright, Melva Jacobson, Afton (Bill) Bryant; and a brother Garth (Shirley) Wright; along with many nieces and nephews. Stan was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Colleen Wright and Ila Wright Cushing Bolander; and a brother Herbert Curtis Wright.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunridge Assisted Living, especially Heather, Kaisley, and Marie for the tender loving care they provided for dad.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Millstream Ward, 3400 South 1100 East. Viewings will be held Wednesday, August 14th, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, and again Thursday at the church from 9:00-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Malad City Cemetery, Malad, Idaho.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2019