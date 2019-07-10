Stanley Strader

1922 ~ 2019

Stanley Strader, 96, died peacefully of Alzheimer's June 29 at the Salt Lake Veterans Home. He was born July 15,1922 in Bismarck, Mo. to Homer Lee and Zelia Wallis Strader, the 6th of 7 children, deceased. Married Veda Mae Dare, they had 2 boys, divorced. Married Nancy Reherd Gipson July 30, 1975.

He proudly served in the Air Force in the South Pacific during World War II. He was a long haul truck driver retired from IML... Received a certificate for 5 million accident free miles. Past Master of Canyon Masonic Lodge, Past Patron of Martha Chapter OES and Past Grand Patron of Utah, member of Scottish Rite and the Shriners. Enjoyed most outdoor sports, especially with family and friends.

Survived by children Kent Strader (Jackie),Roger Strader, Gene Gipson (Cathy Wright), Mark Gipson, and Carol Westfahl (Andy Tucker), 11 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

We wish to thank all the staff at the Veterans Home and Bristol Hospice for their compassionate care during his illness.

Services will be held Saturday, July 13 at the First Congregational

Church at 11:00 am. Family will greet friends at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salt Lake Shiners

Hospital, Transportation Fund or .

Full obituary and condolences at www.premier funeral.com

Published in Deseret News on July 10, 2019