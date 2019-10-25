|
Stanley W. Crawley
1926 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Professor Stanley W. Crawley age 93, passed away, peacefully, October 15, 2019. Stan was born March 29, 1926 in Greene, NY to Stanley A. and Ada M. Crawley.
Stan, Professor Emeritus from University of Utah, Graduate School of Architecture, graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York: B.Sc. Gen. Engineering 1947; B.A. Architecture 1948; and M. Architecture 1951. Dad joined the United States Navy in 1944 as a reservist serving with distinction within the Navy Intelligence structure until his retirement in 1986 at a rank of Captain. Dad married his true love, Rosanna, in August 1949 in New York State, moving to Salt Lake City in 1958 to begin his tenure at the Graduate School of Architecture, University of Utah. Stan's career included professional contributions, achievements, recognitions, the ACSA Distinguished Professor Award 1993 and far too many publications and texts-books to list. Modesty, commitment and dedication to everything he pursued marked all our father's professional and personal life. Mom and Dad together cherished their parenting commitments and responsibilities, never wavering in their support and love for all of their children---always loyal and faithful to their friends and family in every way. Dad's love and excitement for the mountains and outdoor pursuits capped off every year with his fishing, hunting and hiking trips with his children and hunting partners that gave him and other's so much pleasure.
Thank you to the entire staff/nurses at Highland Care Center for their remarkable attention, care, compassion and guidance throughout dad's most difficult times. Special thank you to Austin Evans, our father's very capable and patient hospice nurse.
Stanley was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Myra, and is survived by his two sisters, Jane and Sally and brother, Col. Paul K. Crawley, U.S. Army Ret., as well as his four children: Peter Crawley; Nancy Salvesen (Brent); William Crawley; and Susan Gomez. He will be greatly missed and remembered by everyone he knew. Dad also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews across the country. Our loyal, faithful and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend will be enniched together again with Rosi, in a private family ceremony this month in accordance with his wishes. In lieu of flowers, Stan would encourage everyone to educate the youngsters of all ages, and make a contribution to a in his memory. For condolences, please visit www.LarkinCares.com.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019