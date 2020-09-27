1/1
Stephanie Marie (Jenkins) Whitus
1958 - 2020
Stephanie Marie Jenkins Whitus
1958 ~ 2020
Stephanie passed away on September 21, 2020 from cancer, which she successfully fought for almost three decades. She was born in Salt Lake City on June 28.1958 to Ralph Cleve and June Marie Jenkins. She graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1976, and went on to earn an Associate of Applied Science in Marketing Management from Salt Lake Community College, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from the University of Phoenix. Stephanie worked in retail sales and management for most of her career. Stephanie was married to Duane Whitus in September 1991, and they lived in Tyler Texas for eight years. She will be missed very much by her friends and family, especially for her sense of humor. She enjoyed snow skiing and playing golf. She is survived by her two brothers, Terence and Robert and their families.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, 624 W. Lennox, Midvale. There will be viewings Monday 6-8 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, and Tuesday 9-10 a.m., with Rosary at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment, Midvale City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
SEP
29
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
SEP
29
Rosary
10:00 AM
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
