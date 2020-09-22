1/1
Stephanie Wall Hess
1966 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved Stephanie Wall Hess passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 18, 2020, after a courageous and graceful 8 year battle against ovarian cancer.
Stephanie was born in Bountiful, Utah on September 12, 1966 to IVon Ray Wall and Janice Bevan Wall. After attending Woods Cross High School, she went on to graduate from Brigham Young University. She married the love of her life, David Hess, in the Salt Lake Temple on August 11, 1990.
Stephanie was a beacon of light to everyone she knew. She was everyone's best friend. Shededicated her life to serving those around her and was always looking for opportunities to uplift and support those she loved.
She helped to build the Utah Survivor's Teaching Students program where-together with her"teal sisters"-she helped educate future healthcare providers about ovarian cancer.
Stephanie will be missed by her large family, her "teal sisters," her extensive church community, her young women, her friends and associates at My Tech High, her choir and soccer friends, and all of the communities that she helped create to spread love. Everyone was made better after interacting with Stephanie.
Stephanie is survived by her husband Dave, their 3 children Lauren (Mason) Hoffman, Makenzie, and Cameron, who meant everything to her. She is also survived by her father IVon, and her 4 siblings Robert (Terri) Wall, Lorie Wall, Scott (Janice) Wall, Jennifer (Mike) Cottle,and her many cherished nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the clinicians and staff of the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the Monarch Women's Cancer Center. Special thanks to Doctors Karen Zempolich and Theresa Werner for their compassion, friendship, and skilled practice of medicine.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Bountiful Central Stake Center (640 South 750 East, Bountiful UT). The service will be streamed live on Stephanie's Facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM (https://www.facebook.com/stephanie.w.hess).
A viewing will be held between 6 and 8 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Russon Mortuary (295 North Main Street, Bountiful UT) An additional viewing will be held before the funeral service from 9:30-10:30 AM.
The family requests that you help us lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 by following these guiding principles for Stephanie's funeral:
We ask to limit the indoor attendance to 150 people, which will be made up primarily of family members. Seating will be provided, and the funeral service will be streamed live on her Facebook stream and at the outdoor pavilion of the Bountiful Utah Central Stake center.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all services.
Participate via the Facebook livestream, if possible.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
SEP
24
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bountiful Central Stake Center
SEP
24
Service
11:00 AM
streamed live
SEP
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bountiful Central Stake Center
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 21, 2020
Kenz and I have been friends for a long time! She has always been like my little sister and we did musical, choir, high school, leadership conferences together. Her and Stephanie always brightened up my whole day whenever I saw them! I moved away from bountiful last year and I've only gone back a few times to sit in one of my favorite spots on the Boulevard. Out of those few times I ran into Stephanie and Kenz twice! The latest one was May 7th. I am so happy I have this picture and am thankful for Stephanie's incredible example of kindness to all. My mom also had cancer and she has been telling me about all the strength Stephanie gave her and the community she has built. What an incredible woman! I am so privileged to have known her in our little interactions. So much love to the Hess family especially Lauren and Kenz who I love dearly! ❤ my deepest condolences to the Hess family ❤
KJ
Friend
September 21, 2020
Truly an inspiration! I was a coworker over 25 years ago. I’ve never forgotten her work ethic and seemingly inexhaustible reserve of energy and problem solving abilities. Always fair with impeccable integrity. A soul that will truly be missed on this earth. Love to Dave and the children.... Stephanie touched many lives
Lavette Brooks
Coworker
