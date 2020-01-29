|
|
Stephen A. Fuller
1937 ~ 2020
Stephen A. Fuller, 82, returned to his Heavenly Father after a brief illness on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born on November 19, 1937 to Noel and Tillie Fuller. Graduate of Olympus High and University of Utah. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Gwen Billings, for 61 years. Marriage solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. He was an accomplished sales professional in his working years and loved golfing and singing in many ward choirs. He loved serving in many different church callings including serving in the Salt Lake Temple for 5 years. He is survived by his wife, Gwen; children: Karen Bingham (Curtis), Gary (Tamela) and Kevin (Andrea); 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers: Roger and Gilbert; and many more extended family members. Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Edward.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 AM at the Little Cottonwood 5th Ward, 6350 South Rodeo Lane, Murray, UT. Friends may call Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, and from 9:30 -10:30 AM at the church prior to the service. Interment at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 29, 2020