Stephen A. Adams
1959 ~ 2019
Stephen Arthur Adams, age 60, died unexpectedly from a heart attack on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Steve was born the eighth of twelve children on March 5, 1959, in Fargo, North Dakota to Arza Paul and Ruth Wilson Adams. He served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Hamburg, Germany Mission. He completed a BA in Chemistry at BYU and a Master's of Science in Systems Management from USC. Steve served in the US Air Force from 1983-89 and the Utah Air National Guard from 1991-2006. Steve was a computer networking expert and formed the network consulting firm Adams Solutions, Inc., which for the past fifteen years has served the Department of Defense. Steve married Michele Sadler in the Salt Lake temple on December 18, 1980. They raised three children together and have six grandchildren. Steve is survived by his wife, Michele; children, Joshua (Amy), Jacob (Brenna), and Alison Tensmeyer (Stephen); 6 grandchildren; and siblings Marty DeBloois, Wilson, Ruth Ann LeBaron, Mary Mahoney, John, Harold, Bob, Bruce, Andrea Moesser, and Dan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 11 a.m. at the Draper Meadows Stake Center, 573 E 13800 S, Draper. Family and friends may visit the family at the Larkin Mortuary, 1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 S), Sandy, Friday, Nov. 29th, 2019 from 6-8 pm, and on Saturday, 9:30-10:45 am at the church. Burial with full military honors will follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkinares.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 27, 2019