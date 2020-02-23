Home

Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map

Stephen Glover Obituary
CANCER SUCKS! Steve was born on Mar. 31, 1960 in Brigham City, Utah to James L. and Merlene Hess Glover. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and father James. Survived by his mother, sister Kelli Anderson, brother Kenny (Joycelyn) and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Wed. Feb. 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah. Viewings will be held Tues. Feb. 25, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and one hour prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers Steve would appreciate donations to the . For a full obituary, go to: www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020
