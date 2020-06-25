Stephen Jerome Bardsley
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Jerome Bardsley
1941~2020
Stephen Jerome Bardsley passed away on June 23, 2020 at his home in Saratoga Springs, Utah. He was born December 4, 1941 in Newport, California to Samuel Paul Bardsley and Leah Eugenia Stiefel. He was a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for 20 years.Outdoor services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9:45 AM at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 E. 7800 S. Cottonwood Heights, UT. A viewing will be held from 8:30-9:30 AM at the same location. For full obituary visit: http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/stephen-bardsley/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
09:45 AM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved