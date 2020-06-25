Stephen Jerome Bardsley
1941~2020
Stephen Jerome Bardsley passed away on June 23, 2020 at his home in Saratoga Springs, Utah. He was born December 4, 1941 in Newport, California to Samuel Paul Bardsley and Leah Eugenia Stiefel. He was a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for 20 years.Outdoor services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9:45 AM at Memorial Mountain View: 3115 E. 7800 S. Cottonwood Heights, UT. A viewing will be held from 8:30-9:30 AM at the same location. For full obituary visit: http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/stephen-bardsley/
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 25, 2020.