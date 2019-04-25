Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Stephen Evans
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
17th Ward LDS Church
3745 S. 6400 W.
West Valley City, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
17th Ward LDS Church
3745 South 6400 West
West Valley City, UT
Stephen Keith Evans


Stephen Keith Evans, age 69, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 26 at Valley View Funeral Home located on 4335 W. 4100 S. in West Valley City, UT. A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 27 at the LDS Ward House located on 3745 S. 6400 W. in West Valley City, UT from 9-9:45 AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 AM.
See www.valleyviewfh.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 25, 2019
