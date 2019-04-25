|
In Loving Memory
Stephen Keith Evans, age 69, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 26 at Valley View Funeral Home located on 4335 W. 4100 S. in West Valley City, UT. A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 27 at the LDS Ward House located on 3745 S. 6400 W. in West Valley City, UT from 9-9:45 AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 AM.
See www.valleyviewfh.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 25, 2019