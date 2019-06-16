Stephen L. Carey

Sept 12, 1961 ~ June 5, 2019

Our beloved father, grandfather, son and brother, Captain Stephen L. Carey age 57, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Salt Lake City Utah.

Stephen is preceded in death by his father Neal Carey. He is survived by his children Craig and Erica, his granddaughter Amelia, his mother Norma (née Kirk), and his sisters Cheryl and Sandra, as well as his extended family.

He was a generous loving man, who will be missed not only by his family but by his many friends and associates. He served his country with honor as an officer and aviator in the United States Marine Corps. He had a fulfilling career with Delta Airlines and served as a leader and mentor to others during his tenure.

Stephen embraced life through aviation and world travel. He loved the thrills and excitement of acceleration and found great pleasure in skiing, running, fast cars and motorcycles. He enjoyed many hobbies over his lifetime. His joyous smile will always remain in the memories of those who knew him.

Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S 900 E, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Stephen will be laid to rest following the service where there will be a Marine Honor Guard Ceremony at the Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 17111 S Camp Williams Rd, Bluffdale UT, 84065.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in memory of Captain Stephen L. Carey.

Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary