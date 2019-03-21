Stephen Porter Hinich

1981 ~ 2019

Our beautiful son, brother, and friend tragically passed away on March 12th in

Williams, Oregon where he was working. We are beyond heartbroken.

Stephen was born with a heart of gold in Santa Monica, CA, the third child of Joe and Arlene Hinich. He was the happiest and kindest child who brought so much pride and joy to his parents and his older siblings. We loved him so much.

When he was four years old, much to his consternation, our family moved to the Millcreek area of Salt Lake City. He quickly adjusted, making many new friends, and discovering his love to be on a "team." Stephen was a competitive and natural athlete. He participated in many team sports and had dedicated coaches who were positive influences in his life, many of them parents of his friends.

He was never happier than when he could be outside. He often reminisced about the great times spent summer and winter in Neff's Canyon with his friends. He loved camping and hiking in Goblin Valley, fishing on the Green and the Rogue Rivers, and river rafting in Montana. He also had a love for music.

Stephen graduated from Skyline HS and attended the University of Utah for two years. For many years he lived and worked out of state-first in Montana and then in Oregon.

From an early age, his friends were of great importance. That trait remained with him and deepened throughout his life. He loved his SLC friends, and their families and they loved and supported him in return. His friendships in Montana and Oregon were equally cherished.

Stephen is survived by his mother (Arlene), brother (Jon), sister (Erin) (Levi), four nieces (Nora, Kate, Jane, and Ruth) and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His father, maternal & paternal grandparents preceded him in death.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary (1300 S. and 2350 E.); service will follow. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery (3401 S. Highland Dr.).

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 21, 2019