Stephen Ray Olsen
In Loving Memory
Stephen Ray Olsen passed away at his home in Orem on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Allan & Elva Jean Olsen. He is survived by Suzanne, his wife of nearly 45 years, as well as his seven children: Connie Rohwer (Jeff), Lisa Ward (Ben), Jenny Richardson (Paul), Linda Olsen, Megan Olsen, Leslie Macfarlane (Greg), and Andrew Olsen (Susi); and six grandchildren: Evan, David, Nathan, John, Jessica, and Rachel. A viewing will be held Sunday, May 5th, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 E. 800 N. in Orem. A second viewing will be held Monday, May 6th, from 10 am to 11:45 am at the Windsor 1st Ward building located at 1505 N. 130 E. in Orem. A memorial service will follow at noon. Condolences
may be shared with the family online
at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019