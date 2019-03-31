1964 ~ 2019

Stephen Samuel Jackson passed away peacefully in his sleep during the early morning hours of March 28, 2019. Stephen was the firstborn of Samuel Joseph and Janis Loveless Jackson, born August 29, 1964 in Salt Lake City. Having autism, it was difficult for him to cope with various challenges, but he was quick to forgive. Stephen graduated from Woods Cross High School in 1983, and in that same year received the Eagle Scout Award. In 1998, he served a Temple Square Garden Mission.

Stephen will be missed by his loving parents, brothers and sisters, Mathias (Kiplyn) Jackson, Julie (Peter) Skalla, David & (Lisa) Jackson, Jennifer (Don) Stringham, Jonathan (Julie) Jackson, Nathan (Lindsey) Jackson, Joanna (Jake) Nelson.

Preceded in death by grandparents David and Lucile Jackson, Glenn and Veda Loveless. The family would like to thank all those who have helped Stephen especially his dear brother, Matthias, who has been his faithful friend and caregiver for the past 13 years. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mueller Park 5th Ward Chapel (1320 East 1975 South, Bountiful / Maple Hills). Friends and family are invited to visit with family Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Russon (295 N Main Street, Bountiful), and prior to services 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery.

Steve will be remembered for his love of learning. Steve will be remembered for his love for the Lord. Steve will be remembered.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary