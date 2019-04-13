Stephen Samuel Welch passed away on April 10, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. Steve was born January 14, 1950 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Samuel Hughes Welch and Caryol Johnson Welch. He is the oldest of 6 children and was raised in Farmington.

Steve graduated from Davis High School and Seminary in 1968 and attended Salt Lake Technology College. He married his eternal sweetheart, Mary Lou Moulton, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on September 29, 1972.

Steve and Mary Lou lived in Kaysville and Farmington, until they purchased their home in Woods Cross in May 1976. They raised all of their children in Woods Cross until they moved to Syracuse in December 2005.

Steve was taught at a young age the principle of hard work. He delivered newspapers and mowed lawns at a young age. Steve enjoyed growing up in Farmington and has many fond memories and funny stories he shared with his kids and grandkids.

When Steve and Mary Lou married, Steve was working at Miller Floral. Working there taught him the love of gardening and the knowledge of plant and flower names. You could show him a picture and he could tell you the name of the plant or flower. Steve worked at Grand Central and Fred Meyer for 18 years. He also worked at Brasher Auto Auction, Iron Works Metal Shop and driving a school bus for Davis School District. While driving bus, Steve loved all of the students he drove to school and knew them by name. In 1997, Steve became the Route Coordinator for the Transportation Department at Davis School District. He loved this job and those he worked with, and he retired in 2015. He was the 2008 Hall of Fame Employee for the Davis School District, but to his family he was always a member of the Hall of Fame.

Steve is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many capacities including Home Teacher, Ward and Stake Young Men's President, High Councilor and Ward Clerk. Steve served an LDS mission to the Southern States mission from 1969-1971. He loved the people he served in Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina.

Steve always had a love for the youth of the church. He would ask the youth if they had their Strength of Youth pamphlet and would give them a treat if they did. Steve was well known for his Dutch Oven breakfasts and his candy cannon.

Steve is survived by his three children: Jenefer (Jamy) Reudter, Stephen (Connie) Welch, Catherine (John) Sumner, his nine grandchildren, Mallory, Gabby, Morgan, Shiloh, Phebe, Sophie, Saelim, Tristen and Tomas, his Mom, Caryol Welch and siblings Keith (Doris) Welch, Marilyn (Mark) Nielson and Paul (Denise) Welch. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Welch and his in laws, John Barton and Anita Moulton, and a sister and a brother.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Church, 1350 South 1800 West, Syracuse, Utah, where friends may visit family Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment at the Heber City Cemetery in Heber City, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

