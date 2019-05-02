Steve P. Hodak, Jr.

1940 ~ 2019

Steve Peter Hodak, Jr., age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Central Montana Medical Center, Lewistown, Montana. He was born September 15, 1940 in Butte, Montana to Steve Peter Hodak, Sr., and Wanda Fay Clark. He married Patricia Ann Mayville-Bloyed on March 14, 1970 in Deerlodge, Montana. He worked at The Anaconda Copper and Kennecott Copper Company. Steve had many joys in life. He enjoyed fishing, camping, working on cars, spending time with and taking care of his family and his animals (Sporty & Toughy).

He is survived by his children, Stephanie Wimber, Wanda (John Atwell) Jensen, Patty Manning and Becky Westover; grandchildren Bo (Kila) Conduff, Steve Conduff, Pennie Myer, Angela (Nick) Leal, Anna (Mike) Zahn, Daina Vasquez, Susan (Daniel) Cobb, Timothy Manning, Kaleb Wimber, Lukas Wimber, Amber Jensen, Jade Jensen, Danielle Atwell, Christopher Westover, and Ashley Westover; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ashlee, and Daxston Conduff, Michael, Alexis and Nichole Conduff, Angelena, Isabella, Cierra, Alisa, and Nicolas Leal, Jesse, Chance, J.J., Dusty Jo and Tory Zahn, Shane and Sara Farren,Miya Dentsen, KC Cook and Summer Cobb, Emily and Joe Manning and Mackenzie Westover; sisters Jessie Wahl, Lewistown, MT and Mary Fruend; brother Larry Sig Soennichsen, Nashville, TN; and many nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death and greeted by his beloved wife, Patricia "Pat" Hodak; children Ruby Houston, JoAnn Vasquez; mother Wanda and father Steve Hodak.

Steve will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Family and friends may meet for a viewing Friday, May 3, 2019, 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday May 4, 2019 from 8-8:45 a.m., with funeral to follow at 9:00 a.m., all held at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd., Taylorsville, Utah. Interment, Taylorsville Memorial Park Cemetery, 4575 S. Redwood Road. In lieu of flowers, please join the family following services to share stories and remember times spent with Steve.



