Steven C. DeVroom

July 6, 1950 ~ May 28, 2020

Steve DeVroom died in a kayaking accident. He was a master outdoorsman, skilled craftsman, and devoted family man. Papa's surviving wife, 8 children, 18 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren will remember his wit, generosity, patience & unconditional love. The family will host a Celebration of Life at Steve's home June 6, 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please share memories of Steve on the family Facebook page. Visit Larkin Mortuary website for full obituary.



