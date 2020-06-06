Steven C. DeVroom
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven C. DeVroom
July 6, 1950 ~ May 28, 2020
Steve DeVroom died in a kayaking accident. He was a master outdoorsman, skilled craftsman, and devoted family man. Papa's surviving wife, 8 children, 18 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren will remember his wit, generosity, patience & unconditional love. The family will host a Celebration of Life at Steve's home June 6, 6-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please share memories of Steve on the family Facebook page. Visit Larkin Mortuary website for full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Steve's home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jason Steenblik
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved