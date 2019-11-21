|
Steven Charles Schott
1959 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT-Steven Charles "Steve" Schott, age 60 peacefully passed away on November 16, 2019 at his home in West Valley City, Utah. He was born November 9, 1959 to Charles Henry Schott and Karen Maureen Thaxton Schott in Phoenix, Arizona.
He earned his Eagle Scout Award, and served a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Osorno, Chile. In 1983 he was sealed to his wife Debra Joyce Meldrum in the Salt Lake Temple.
He worked in the computer industry as a Network Administrator. He was a lifelong learner and had many passions including coin collecting, breadmaking, woodworking, quilting/embroidery, rock hounding, and photography.
He is survived by his loving wife Debbie Schott, daughters Stephanie, Elizabeth, and Katherine Schott, and sisters Beckey (Todd) Smith and Kris (Hector) Camacho. He now joins his parents and brother David Schott.
On Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 at the Apple Farms Ward building on 3751 So. 2200 West, West Valley City, Utah a viewing will be held at 10 a.m., with Funeral Services following at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Valley View Memorial in West Valley. In lieu of flowers, Steve requested donations to be given to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund.
Services under the direction of McDougal Funeral Home
