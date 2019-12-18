Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Crawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Dean Crawley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Dean Crawley Obituary
Steven Dean Crawley
1951-2019
Steven Dean Crawley passed away in the early hours of Dec. 14th, surrounded by those he loved most on both sides of the veil following a week of battling congestive heart failure.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Sandy Granite Stake Center, 2535 E Newcastle Drive. A viewing will precede the services from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at that location. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m., Cannon Mortuary, 2460 Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) Interment Wasatch Lawn Cemetery. Complete obituary at cannonmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers we suggest a donation to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -