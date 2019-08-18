Home

Steven E. Mower


1960 - 2019
1960 ~ 2019
A loving and caring son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandpa, Steve was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 27, 1960 and said goodbye to us on July 18, 2019.
Steve loved to golf, camp, fish, garden, play with his grandchildren, and a good steak. He had a big heart and loved his family immensely. He loved animals and had a wonderfully playful and silly side to him with children. He was proud to have worn the uniform of the United States Marine Corps. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife Marie, daughter Natashia, son Richard, parents Dennis and Carol Mower, brothers Craig (Becky) Mower and Michael Mower, sisters Patricia (Daren) Long and Stacy (Olivier) Peronnet, and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
A family memorial will be held on August 24, 2019 at the Fountain Green city park in Sanpete County, Utah.
"The best portion of a good man's life is his little nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and of love." William Wordsworth
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019
