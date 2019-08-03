Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Stake Center
2901 West 9000 South
West Jordan, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
LDS Stake Center
2901 West 9000 South
West Jordan, UT
Steven Glen Banks


1948 - 2019
Steven Glen Banks
7/12/1948 ~ 7/29/2019
Steven Glen Banks was born in Cedar City, Utah on July 12, 1948. He passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 due to complications of Agent Orange from his military service in Vietnam.
He was the first child of four children born to Carl Glen and Patricia Pearl Gustafson Banks of Salt Lake City, Utah and eternally sealed to Donna Douglas Banks and their five children.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Glen and Patricia Banks, and his sister, Cathy. Surviving him is his loving wife, Donna; their children, Doug (Scarlett) Banks, Jeannie (Jared) Bundy, Hannah (Eric) Hamm, Marshall (Lauren) Banks, Benjamin Banks, Lydia (Stephan) Steeves; and his treasured 17 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 5-7pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 West South Jordan Parkway (10600 South), South Jordan, Utah. His funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 12pm with a viewing at 11am at the LDS Stake Center located at 2901 West 9000 South, West Jordan, Utah. He will be honorably interred at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah.
For full obituary and online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
