Steven Harold Stewart
1943 ~ 2019
On the evening of September 7, 2019, the world lost a special light, one of a kind. Steven Harold Stewart, beloved husband, father, and friend passed away peacefully and returned home with his family gathered around him. The gospel of Jesus Christ and his family were his two greatest joys. Steve had a deep affection for his wife, Anne, his family, and many loyal friends, as well as his beloved missionaries from the Canada Vancouver Mission (President 2002-05) and the Hill Cumorah Visitors Center (Director 2014). He was a consistent example of Christ-like love and kindness up to the very end.
Steve was born to Harold Lavon and Bette Quinn Stewart on July 19, 1943 in Los Angeles, California. He graduated from Granite High School in 1961, then enlisted in the Army. Steve joined Beta Theta Pi Fraternity at the University of Utah and served in the Central Atlantic States Mission (Virginia and North Carolina) from 1964-66. He was an avid scuba diver, backpacker, skiier, fly fisherman, and lover of anything involving nature and the ocean. He received his Law Degree from the U of U in 1971 and later served as the town judge of Alta for 22 years.
While attending the U of U, he met Anne Griffiths and married her in the Salt Lake Temple on June 9, 1967. He is survived by his wife, Anne, and their five children: Jane (Tad) Cunningham, John, Mary Anne, Susan (Ben) Rich, Jill (Behrad) Tabatabaei; 13 grandchildren; his sister, Lana (Rob) Youngberg and his "brother by choice," Bill (Mary) Griffiths. You may honor Steve as you, "Try to show kindness in all that you do."
Services will be 11 am on Saturday, September 14, Princeton Ward,1005 South 2000 East in Salt Lake City. Friends may call Friday 6-8 pm at the church, and Saturday 9-10:30 am at the church. See more online at www.LarkinMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 12, 2019